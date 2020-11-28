Mumbai Crime: Four business rivals held for killing Kandivli scrap dealer

The discovery of the body of a 45-year-old scrap dealer has brought to light a brutal murder. Paras Gupta, 35, had been missing from his Kandivali East home since November 18. His body was discovered on November 22 by the Waliv police from the jungle near Bafna village Vasai East. The Waliv police have arrested four accused from Singh Estate in Kandivli who allegedly killed the scrap dealer over business rivalry. The arrested accused have been identified as Om Parkash Vishnoi, 21, Suresh Kumar Krishnaram Vishnoi, 21, Suresh Kumar Narayanram Vishnoi, 25, and Bhavarlal Vishnoi, 38.

According to the police, Gupta lived with his wife and two daughters in Singh Estate. A missing complaint was reported to the Samata Nagar police by his wife on November 18. After Gupta's body was found, it was difficult to identify him as his face had been badly crushed. They discovered his identity after asking all police stations for missing person's complaints.

Apart from the accused Bhavarlal, the other three accused are in the same profession as the victim. During interrogation it was revealed that Gupta had a business deal with the accused Om Parkash and had to pay the latter some money. Om Prakash said he used to constantly ask for his money and finally called Gupta to Bhanwarlal's factory on the day of the incident.

Both quarrelled bitterly there and Om Parkash hit Gupta on the head with a bamboo and the others too joined in the assault with iron roads. They then put his body into plastic sacks, loaded it into their car and threw at a deserted spot in Vasai on the same night.

Under the supervision of senior inspector Vilas Chogle, police inspector Chandrakant Kharade, API Gyanesh Fadtare, constables Manoj More, Sachin Dorkar, Mukesh Pawar, Yogesh Deshmukh and Kiran Mahatre detained more than 15 people for interrogation. They finally caught the four accused after studying call data records of the deceased.

