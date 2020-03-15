Mumbai Crime: Four teenagers watch porn clips, sodomise 13-year-old classmate

The Nehru Nagar police detained four teenagers for sodomising their 13-year-old classmate for a month and threatening him of dire consequences if he told anyone. They were sent to the Dongri Remand Home.

According to the police, the boys would watch porn clips and imitate them on the classmate, who is a resident of Nehru Nagar. The incident came to light when his family noticed a change in his behavior and questioned. Police said on Monday, his parents noticed that he had stopped going out to play with his friends. When his parents questioned him, he was giving them vague answers.

They also noticed that their son was finding it difficult to sit. When his parents questioned him again, he told them the was experiencing pain in his rear. The parents immediately took him to a doctor who confirmed that he had been sexually assaulted. Police said during counselling, the boy revealed that his his friends had sexually assaulted him. The family then rushed to Nehru Nagar Police station and registered a complaint against the four boys.

"The boy told us that the accused and his friends sexually assaulted him a month ago. They had taken him to a secluded place and one of them sexually assaulted him, while other friends restricted him from running away," said an officer from Nehru Nagar Police station, adding that the three other boys also attacked and sodomised him.

"As soon as we received the complaint, we registered an offence under IPC 377 (unnatural sex) and relevant sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. All four boys have been detained and they confessed to committing the crime. They have been sent to Dongri Remand Home," said Vilas Shinde, Senior Inspector of Nehru Nagar Police station. Meanwhile, the victim is in trauma and has been counseled. The police are also trying to ascertain if the accused has sexually assaulted any other boy.

