Mumbai Crime: Four-year-old raped after luring her with chocolates near Chembur

Published: Mar 22, 2019, 14:57 IST | Suraj Ojha

The incident occurred after the accused after spotting her alone lured her with chocolate before raping her in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. The girl has suffered major injuries

Representational picture

A-four-year-old girl was raped on Thursday in the eastern suburbs in Mumbai. According to the police two accused allegedly groped her and then sexually abused her.

The police have identified Bittu alias Rajivkumar Singh, 26 and Sabu alias Rajni Kumar Singh, 19. The incident occurred after the accused after spotting her alone lured her with chocolate before raping her. The girl has suffered major injuries.

An FIR was registered at RCF police station against the two accused under section 376 D of Indian penal code and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

An officer said, "We have arrested one and looking for another accused."

