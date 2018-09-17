Mumbai Crime: 'Friend' dupes widow out of Rs 1.20 crore

crime

The police said that in 2014, the woman had sold her flat for Rs 2 crore and bought another flat in Nagpada, where she moved in along with her daughter

Representational Image

A 44-year-old man has been arrested by the Nagpada police for allegedly duping a widow out of Rs 1.20crore. The accused has been identified as Arif Mohammad Yusuf Anjarwala.

The police said that in 2014, the woman had sold her flat for Rs 2 crore and bought another flat in Nagpada, where she moved in along with her daughter. Sources revealed that the woman came in contact with Arif, a relative of the person to whom she had sold her first house. Arif became close friends with her and even promised to marry her. He then borrowed Rs 30 lakh to start a business. Sometime later, he asked for another Rs 12 lakh.

An officer said, "When he asked the woman for Rs 60 lakh for a third time, she told him she didn't have any money to give him. He then forced her to mortgage her flat in a Belasis Road society.

Arif then forged several documents to show the woman as a proprietor in his company, and even created fake income tax returns for three years. He then promised her to pay all her EMIs, but did not pay a single one. When the woman asked for her money back, he threatened her with defamation and other things. The woman immediately lodged a complaint with the Nagpada police against him and his relatives.

Arif has been arrested and was produced before a holiday court which remanded him in police custody till September 19. His wife and other relatives are wanted in this case.

Also Read: 22-year-old man arrested for duping aspiring models

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates