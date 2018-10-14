Mumbai Crime: Gang of six including a Kenyan that cloned bank cards arrested

crime

The Kenyan national used to sell data, which the gang used to buy and prepare card and used to withdraw money from ATMs or take money from shopkeepers by swiping machines

The Crime Branch team with the seized mobiles phones, laptops, cloned cards etc.

The Mumbai crime branch on Friday arrested six people including a Kenyan national which was into cloning bank cards. From the investigations so far, police have learnt that the gang is in possession of card data of nearly 700 people, of which they have duped nearly 70 people and so far nearly 40 cases of cyber crime have been filed in various police station in the city in which over Rs two crore have been removed by the gang.

Deputy commissioner of police Dilip Sawant said the arrest of six could lead to detection of number of serious cyber crimes and the gang specialized in cloning cards.

A team of property cell officers led by officers Sunil Bajare, Santosh Gaikar and Laxmikant Salunke arrested six people Kasturam Solanki (30) from Ratnagiri, Madankumar Sundosa (33) from Rajasthan, Ramesh Chandran (31) of Tamil Nadi, Deepak Gehlot (33) of Thane, Chandan Singh rao (23) of Rajasthan and Kolwell Hakim alias Aayo Adigun (48) Kenyan national.

The crime branch started the probe after a case was filed on June 12 at Nagpada police station in which the gang had duped a merchant navy employee of Rs 2.16 lakh when the complainant was in Greece and his card was at his home, here in Mumbai. The police studied the modus operandi and found that the gang had withdrawn money from ATMs in Mumbai central and Mazgaon and had also done shopping from the same. The crime branch arrested a shop owner which further led to three arrests from Rajasthan and then to the Kenyan national.

Officials said that the Kenyan national used to sell data, which the gang used to buy and prepare card and used to withdraw money from ATMs or take money from shopkeepers by swiping machines. The Kenyan national has a past case in Ahemdabad while Gehlot has a case in 2008 at Goregaon police station. Officials said Chandran is an expert in making machines which copies data from the ATM cards.

The police have found that the gang used petrol pump boys to collect data from the cards which were swiped, officials said. Police have seized 10 mobiles phones, 4 laptops, 97 cards, 2 card readers, 1 point of sale skimmer, 1 atm swipe cabinet and 4 mini data collector.

