Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar's godmother arrested once again

The Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Karima Mujeeb Shah, also known as Karima Aapa, on Tuesday for her connection with the Fahim Machmach gang after her name surfaced in a case about illegal weapons supply. Shah is also known as Ghatkopar's godmother and has around 20 cases registered against her.

DCP Detection Prakash Jadhav confirmed her arrest in connection with the Fahim Machmach gang. Last week the Anti-Extortion Cell had arrested three members of the Machmach gang namely Vinod Gaikwad, Fazlu Rahman alias Mujju and Mohammed Shah from Kanjurmarg and recovered three pistols and live rounds from them. The police found links to Karima in Rahman's phone. According to Crime Branch officials, the investigation revealed that that trio had been trailing a South Mumbai-based businessman for extortion.

Police said Karima became famous in the 1990s when she started solving disputes between slum dwellers in Kamraj Nagar and Sakinaka. She has been running a crime network including robbery, chain snatching, house breaking for many years. Initially she was into illegal constructions. She was previously arrested in 2015 and 2016.

The AEC learnt Karima was externed in January 2019, but Constable Shivaji Sawant received information that she was staying in Versova gaon. This time a team led by API Sushil Vanjare, Head Constable Arun Jadhav and Constable Sawant went to the spot along with female staff. When she was to be arrested previously, Karima had stripped and threatened to file cases of molestation against the police. "We were totally aware of her drama to evade arrest and went fully prepared. Even this time she tried to escape and threatened us with allegations before the court but we had enough female staff to get hold of her," said Ajay Sawant, senior PI of the Anti-Extortion Cell.

