Mumbai Crime: Goregaon salon employee steals Rs 35,000; arrested after 2 months

crime

The arrested accused have been identified as Nitesh Harith 29 yrs the former employee of Lakme Fashion Shop Goregaon east

Representational Image

Almost after two months, the Dindoshi Police has finally caught the accused who allegedly robbed a well-known makeup brand shop located in Goregaon east and fled with the cash.

The arrested accused has been identified as Nitesh Harith, 29, a former employee of Lakme Fashion Shop Goregaon. On the day of the incident, he entered the shop with the duplicate key and wore a helmet to conceal his identity. He was successful in making away with cash around Rs 35,000.

The next day an employee found cash missing and went to look for evidence from the CCTV footage, but to his disappointment, could not identify the thief as he his face. An FIR was then lodged with the Dindoshi police station.

After the FIR was registered, police swung into action and collected information about the former and current employee as well. After going through the CCTV footage, cops monitored the walking style, rings on his fingers, his clothing and then called in other employees for questioning. The ex-manager Harit, who left in May, was the main suspect. Upon investigating further, they realised he worked at a salon in Bandra.

They nabbed him up from his Mira road residence and during interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime.



The evidence on which basis he was nabbed, like a helmet, shirt, rings, etc were seized by police. Due to having tattoos on both hands, he would wear full sleeves in order to avoid being identified, sources said.

"The arrested accused, who resides in Mira Road along with his family members, was booked under the relevant section of IPC and produced before the court and sent to Police Custody. Further investigations are on," sources added.

The arrested accused was booked under section 380, 354, 457 of IPC and was produced before the court where he was remanded to police custody to December 8, said another official.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates