Mumbai Crime: Haj travel agent on the run after duping over 300 pilgrims

crime

As more and more complaints pour in, Nagpada police record all statements

Representational Picture

A city-based Haj and Umrah travel agent has gone absconding after cheating more than 300 pilgrims of crores of rupees in the past year. The victims were ready to set out on the pilgrimage, and were waiting for their travel details, when the agent became unreachable. His phone was switched off and even his Nagpada office and residence were found locked. That is when they approached the Nagpada police and filed a complaint in the matter on July 10. However, the cops are still in the process of recording their statements.

Police sources said the accused has been identified as Noor Mohammed Ibrahim Dawa alias Nooru Bhai, who runs ALFA Enterprises at Shuklaji Street, Nagpada.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Kandivli yoga guru runs off annual fees of over 700 people

Speaking to mid-day, one of the victims, Iftekhar Hussain Sheikh, 59, who works as a telecom technical assistant, said that he had paid Rs10. 4 lakh for four people in October last year. "I got to know about the travel agent from a friend of mine. I had given the money to Noor in front of him. The pilgrimage was supposed to be from July 25 to August 3 but on July 7 when I called my friend, he said the agent was absconding."

Byculla resident, Mohammed Salman Memon, 27, who runs a plywood business, had paid Rs 10 lakh for four people in December last year. "I got to know on July 7 that the agent is not reachable. Even the phones of his two sons and those who work at his office are switched off. The local police have taken a written complaint from us."

When contacted, Suryakant Bangar, senior police inspector, DB Marge police station, said, "More and more people are approaching us with their complaints. We are in the process of recording their statements. The matter is being investigated."

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Gold loan fraud busted, 6 arrested for duping banks

'People must check'

All India Haj Umrah Tour Organisers Association, Mohammed Hashim alias Baba Bhai, said, "Hundreds of pilgrims are duped every year by such fraud travel agents. Such incidents have increased over the years, as people don't check the background of the travel companies before making payments. It is their duty to find out whether the companies are registered. The Haj committee charges a minimum fee of Rs 2.5 lakh per person, and if any company or agent claims to do it in less than that then people should check."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates