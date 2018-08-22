Mumbai Crime: High end cigarettes worth Rs 1.07 crore seized at Musafirkhana

national

In the raid, Directorate of revenue intelligence also confiscates additional Indian currency worth Rs 2.31 crore.

The seized high-end cigarettes from Musafirkhana

The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) on Monday night raided Musafirkhana and seized 732640 sticks of foreign-made high-end cigarettes having a length of 75 mm and above. The seized material is valued at Rs. 1.07 crore and additional India Currency was also seized worth Rs 2.31 crore.

A senior DRI official said, "The smuggling syndicate was being operated by persons based in Delhi who indulged in smuggling of Multi-brand high-end foreign-made cigarettes viz. Marlboro, Benson Hedges, More, Rothmans, Gudang Garam etc have made Mumbai as their distribution hub for supplying the smuggled cigarettes to entire country from Mumbai.

They added two such major distributors having five to six godowns each in the main highly dense and sensitive market area of Musafirkhana, Mumbai-03 were raided in a well-planned multi-locational operation. Apart from cigarettes of all leading foreign brands an amount of 2.31 cr was also seized. Two persons were arrested and the Investigation is in progress.

