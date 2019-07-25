Mumbai Crime: Housemaid pours acid on security guard in Santacruz

crime

According to the police, the accused took a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from the security guard and had assured him to repay it within three months

The Santacruz Police arrested a 45-year-old woman who allegedly threw acid on a 40-year-old security guard following a financial dispute.

The accused woman is identified as Paramjeet Poliwal. According to the police, she had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from the security, Amarendra Gaud, and had assured him to repay it within three months.

However, despite several reminders by the victim to repay the money, Poiwal kept delaying the payment and after getting fed up of the repeated reminders from Gaud, she planned to kill him by throwing sulphuric acid on him on July 21.

The victim was working as a security guard at Anna Apartments in Santacruz (W) and also used to put up in the guard's quarters in the building premises where the accused would work as a house help. Both knew each other for a year.

Six months ago, the accused Poliwal took a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from Gaud. In March this year, the victim asked her about the money she borrowed to which she said that she had no money at that time to pay him back and that she would make the payment via installments. However, she did not do as she said. In July, Gaud was planning a visit to his hometown and asked her to make the payment.

"The accused asked for a further extension to which Gaud refused. Following this, on July 21, the accused went to meet the victim inside his quarters to discuss the issue and poured acid on his head while the victim was preparing dinner and fled from the scene," said an officer.

"The residents of the building and other watchmen came to his aid when he cried for help. He was then rushed to Cooper hospital. After registering a case of attempt to murder a special team was formed and within 24 hours, the accused was arrested," said Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector of Santacruz police station.

Poliwal has confessed that she took a bottle of sulphuric acid from the factory and attacking Gaud in a fit of rage.

She has been booked under sections 307 and 326A of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid. She was produced in a local magistrate court and was remanded in police custody.

