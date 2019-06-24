Mumbai Crime: Husband kills wife over extra-marital affair in Kandivli

crime

Fahin and Imam confusion

Fahin Khan

The Kandivli police on Sunday found a dead body of a 22-year-old woman identified as Fahin Khan at 90-feet-road Kandivli West. While initially, it wasn't confirmed whether it is a suicide or a murder, post-mortem report revealed that it was a murder.

Fahin is the second wife of 35-year-old social worker Imam Manihar. The couple lived at 90-feet-road with two kids - a three and a half-year-old son and one and a half-year-old daughter. Fahin was found dead in suspicious circumstances as marks were seen around the neck resulting her family blaming Manihar for her murder.

Fahin Khan's cousin Shahid Khan said, "The suspicious marks around her throat were causing doubts due to which I called the police. Fahin was not sick nor she had any kind of illness. How come she suddenly died this way? When she died, instead of informing her parents, her husband Imam Manihar was in a hurry to get a death certificate."

Fahin Khan's sister said that Manihar used to assault her and not give her to eat. She used to allegedly take food parcel from her mother's house daily.

The body was sent for autopsy at Bhagwati hospital in Borivli where it was confirmed that Fahin was murdered. The police then arrested her husband Imam and during interrogation, he said that he killed Fahin over an extra-marital affair.

