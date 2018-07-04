Mumbai Crime: I was only trying to give her pleasure, says Israeli who killed lover

A year after cops found a 23-year-old Israeli tourist dead in a SoBo hotel, they have now charged her boyfriend for strangling her to death

Last week, the police finally received the forensic report confirming that Paffa's death was triggered by suffocation. Representational Image/Thinkstock

A night of kinky sex turned fatal for a 23-year-old Israeli tourist, after her boyfriend choked her to death. The woman, Paffa Sarit, was discovered lifeless in a south Mumbai hotel last year, but at the time the police weren't sure what to make of her death. Over a year later, the Colaba police have registered a case of culpable homicide against her lover, Oririov Yakovh, also 23.

Last week, the police finally received the forensic report confirming that Paffa's death was triggered by suffocation. "The forensic opinion states that the death occurred due to suffocation. There are no marks on the throat of the deceased," said an officer on condition of anonymity.

How it happened

The Israeli couple was travelling in India in March 2017. On the afternoon of March 14, 2017, Yakovh alerted the hotel authorities that Paffa was unresponsive. A doctor was called, who declared her dead.

"Yakovh had mentioned that while they were having sex, she suggested that he put his hands around her neck to enhance their pleasure. Midway, she changed her mind and asked him to stop, but he found it exciting and continued to choke her. Afterwards, he thought she had fallen asleep, so he slept next to her. In the afternoon, woke and found her unresponsive," said an officer.

DCP (Zone 1) Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma said, "According to the forensic analysis, we have filed a case of culpable homicide against him. We still don't know what caused the suffocation. We are investigating into the matter, and if necessary, we will contact Yakovh through the consulate to record his statement."

The forensic expert involved in the case told mid-day, "The woman had objected, but the man insisted on it. During intercourse, he kept his hands on her nose, mouth and neck. It led to suffocation and death. "During post-mortem, we found evidence of sexual intercourse. After a deep investigation, we concluded that it's a case of sexual or erotic asphyxia."

