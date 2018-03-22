Mumbai Crime: Jewellery shop robbed of 93 kg silver, former employee suspected

The theft is reported to have occurred on March 17 after the complainant, Manish Jain, left the store at 8:30 pm

In a shocking incident, a jewellery shop in South Mumbai was robbed of 93 kg silver on Sunday. After scrutiny of the CCTV footage, the store owner suspects a former employee as being involved in the incident.

The theft is reported to have occurred on March 17 after the complainant, Manish Jain, left the store at 8:30 pm. After getting to know about the theft, Jain reported the same to the LT Marg police. A case was then filed under sections 380 and 454 of the Indian Penal Code, on several counts of theft and trespass.

A report in the Indian Express quotes the complainant's statement to the police as saying, "I have two employees working at my shop. Usually we work from 12.30pm to 8.30pm and we order pure silver from Kolhapur which we sell in the city through a courier company. On March 16, the shop had 93 kilogram of silver bars."

The IE report also quotes him as having added, "On March 19, I got a call from one of my employees who informed me that the lock of our door was broken. I rushed to the shop and noticed that 93 kg silver was missing from the shop." Further investigations in the case remain ongoing.

