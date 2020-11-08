Mumbai Crime: 35-year-old man molests 6-year-old daughter in Vasai, arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Vasai police arrested a 35-year-old mason for allegedly molesting his 6-year-old daughter from the past few months in Bapane. According to the police, the mason is jobless and lives with the survivor after his wife deserted him.

Inspector Anant Parad of Vasaigaon police station said that the neighbours alerted a non-government organisation (NGO) as the survivor would scream whenever the accused would assault her. The NGO came to the victim's rescue and filed a complaint with the police, reports Hindustan Times.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Parad said that the accused was produced before the Vasai court and has been remanded in police custody for four days.

"We are investigating whether the accused committed rape. If it is proven, we will add the charges," he added.

