Pune Crime: 23-year-old transgender beaten up, verbally abused by 4 men

A 23-year-old transgender was beaten up by men, one of them a cross-dresser, at Pune's Kondhwa on Tuesday night. The police registered a non-cognizable case in the matter against the four accused.

A complaint regarding the same was lodged by Mehek, who lives in Kondhwa and works as an investigator at the National AIDS Research Institute (NARI).

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "I had undergone sex reassignment surgery 3 months ago. They kicked me in the crotch, vandalised my vehicle, and broke my phone. One of them is my friend, who cross-dresses. She called me and asked me if I wanted to hang out. I resisted but eventually went to meet her but she was present with these other men who beat me up and verbally abused me."

According to the police, the accused were allegedly upset about the complainant not spending enough time with them. However, the complainant, in her FIR, claimed that she could not do due to her working hours and personal choice.

The Kondhwa police registered a non-cognizable case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking a breach of peace), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

