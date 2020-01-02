Mumbai Crime: Kin nab drunk man drawing blood from patient

The accused, Abdul Gafar Kadar Sheikh, was not wearing a doctor's coat during the incident when he asked to be paid on the spot

The ingenuity of crooks continues to stupefy the cops and Mumbaikars. A drunk vada pav stall employee was caught drawing blood from a patient while claiming to be a doctor, at the civic-run Sion hospital. The family of the patient claimed he asked them for Rs 800 for the 'blood test' right away. The Sion police have arrested the accused.

The administration of the civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Memorial General Hospital (Sion hospital) has launched an internal inquiry to find out how the man could have got through to a patient despite the high security.

The incident happened on the night of December 28. Pravin Shirke, a 50-year-old diabetes patient from Nalasopara, was admitted to Sion hospital's ward no 5 on December 3. His wife Pramila, 42, has been staying at the hospital with him. Their son Rohan, 19, joins them every night.

Drunk reduces price

Rohan left the ward around 11.30pm to sleep in the passage outside, while Pramila went to the washroom. "When I returned, I saw a person drawing blood from my husband's hand. I asked what was going on. He claimed he was a doctor and my husband needed a blood test that would cost R800. He wanted the money right away," said Pramila. The man was not dressed in a doctor's coat and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The police later found some case papers in his possession.

Pramila also noticed that he was smelling of alcohol. When she questioned him further, he seemed confused. "I told him we were here for three weeks but no one had asked us for money for a blood test. Then he said don't pay 800, at least pay Rs 400 or Rs 500," Pramila said. She suspected something fishy, rushed outside and woke up Rohan, who called the security guards.

"He was drunk. When we asked him what he was going to do with the blood, he kept repeating he was going to do a blood test. But when we asked if he knew about my father's health condition, he was quiet," said Rohan. With the help of the hospital security the Shirkes took him to Sion police station.

'Vada pav stall helper'

The man identified himself as Abdul Gafar Kadar Sheikh, 40, a resident of 60 Feet Road, Dharavi. "He claimed to be a pharmacist working for a pathology lab, but we are sure he doesn't have that qualification. Our investigation has revealed that he works at a vada pav stall just across the road from the hospital," said a police officer. The Sion police booked Sheikh under IPC section 170 (personating a public servant). He has been sent to judicial custody.



The heavy security at the hospital after the incident. Pic/Suresh Karkera

According to a legal expert, the cops have applied very lenient charges and have taken the case lightly, which is why they failed to get his custody from the court. "In this case they should could have applied section 419, (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and Forgery) and 336 (endangering life) and other sections of the Medical Practitioners Act," said advocate Sagar Shahani. "How can such a person enter the building premises? Fortunately, my father didn't sustain any injuries, but what if his blood vessels were damaged? Now I fear for my father's safety. In fact, every patient's kin in the ward are spending sleepless nights," said Rohan.

Doctor warns of fakes

"Many times, such people venture into the campus wearing a doctor's apron and carry a stethoscope in hand. The security can't stop every doctor to find out whether he/ she is genuine. Every doctor should be forced to wear an identity card," said a senior doctor from the hospital. "Ironically, due to the additional security of the Maharashtra Security Force, it has become difficult for patients' relatives to get inside hospitals but such crooks enter hospitals without getting caught," he added.

Sheikh told the police he worked with a laboratory. "During investigation Sheikh told us previously he worked with a lab as a helper and had learnt how to draw blood with a syringe. Now he is jobless. However, Shirke's relatives also claim they saw him working at the vada pav stall. He stays with his wife and two kids," the police officer added. When mid-day visited the Sheikh's flat in an SRA building, it was closed. Neighbours did not know where the family had gone and did not have an idea about his profession.

Hospital to hold inquiry

The hospital has launched an inquiry after the incident. "We have taken serious cognisance of the incident. I have ordered an inquiry to find how in spite of such heavy security the man entered the hospital campus. We also urge patient's relatives to be more aware," said Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion Hospital.

