Mumbai Crime: 'Love guru' dupes people under the pretext of kindling love, arrested

The Vanrai police have arrested a 'love guru' who duped people under the pretext of kindling love interests in their lives by conducting rituals. The accused love guru identified as Nikhilkumar Bhargav hails from Rajasthan and would connect with the victims through social media.

The incident came to light after he duped a 20-year-old girl out of R2,61,000 to help rekindle her relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

According to the cops, the victim came in contact with Bhargav as she was keen on finding a way to get back with her former partner. The accused contacted the victim and assured her he would solve her problem by conducting rituals in several temples and dargahs and asked her to deposit money in his account at regular intervals for the same. Bhargav assured the victim that he would return the money if his rituals did not yield fruit. He also sent her several videos and photos of him conducting rituals in temples and dargah on WhatsApp to gain her confidence and kept on swindling her out of money.

Gaining her trust, he asked her to deposit Rs 10,000, Rs 45,000, Rs 30,000, Rs 50,000, Rs 50,000 and finally Rs 76,000. But during the last transaction of Rs 76,000, the girl took her brother's help as she had used up all her savings. But she revealed the entire scenario to her brother after he confronted her. Realising that she had been duped by the love guru, her brother immediately approached the cops. The Vanrai cops sprung into action and arrested Bhargav from Jaipur.

Modus Operandi

During interrogation, it was revealed that there are several websites such as famousloveproblemsolutions.com, loveguruhopes.com and loveastropoonammishra.com through which Bhargav would meet his victims by posing as 'mahavashikaran specialist baba'.

"We suspect that he may have duped a lot of people in the same manner as during investigation we found several transactions of people depositing money in his account," one of the investigating officers from Vanrai police station said.

