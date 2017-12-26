Mumbai Crime: Malad siblings, mum arrested for selling stolen phone online

Kurar cops have arrested two siblings and their mother for stealing a mobile phone from a local shop and selling it online. Cops believe the trio may be running a racket to sell stolen goods to online buyers

Jay and Jeet being taken to court

A Malad-based mobile shop owner filed a complaint with the cops on October 17 that two youths had fled with a Samsu­ng phone worth R20,90s 0 from his shop. "Jay, 28, and Jeet, 19, told the shopkeeper that their office was nearby and they would return with the money, but they never did. CCTV footage helped us nab them. We also arrested their mother, Usha Anand, 49, for helping with the crime. They’ve been remanded in police custody," a Kurar police officer said.

