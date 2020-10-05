Mumbai Crime: Malad woman burns private parts on minor for buying chocolate, arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police arrested a 40-year-old woman from Malad's Malvani area on Sunday for allegedly attempting to kill her seven-year-old niece. Police officials said the woman allegedly tied the minor's hands and burned her private parts with a hot spoon.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the alleged incident took place on September 29 around 10 am when the accused asked the minor to buy chicken. The girl bought the chicken and handed it over to the accused along with the remaining money.

"While counting the cash, the accused found Rs 10 was missing and asked the minor about it. The girl told her that she purchased a chocolate for herself. Upon hearing this, the woman got angry and started thrashing the minor," an officer from Malvani police station said.

"The accused allegedly tied the child's hands and put a piece of cloth in her mouth to muffle her voice and burned her private parts using a hot spoon," the officer added. Following this, the victim's mother filed a complaint with the police on Saturday.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The accused will be produced before the Dindoshi sessions court on Monday.

