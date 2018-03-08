Mumbai Crime: Man accused of rape escapes from police custody

A 23-year-old man from Pune escaped from police custody as he was being taken to court for his hearing. The man was charged with rape by a minor girl's parents who had lodged the complaint after she eloped with the man



A 23-year-old man from Pune escaped from police custody as he was being taken to court for his hearing. The man was charged with rape by a minor girl’s parents who had lodged the complaint after she eloped with the man.

The accused who has been booked for rape under the POCSO act, escaped from Kherwadi police station on Wednesday. The accused allegedly pushed the police officer who was putting handcuffs on the man before taking him to court reported the Times of India.

As per a police officer, "Marne was arrested on March 1, along with a 17-year-old who had eloped with him in January. Her parents had lodged a complaint." An enquiry has also been initiated against the constable.

The police tracked the minor girl and the accused to Pune, where he was arrested and the girl was sent to a children’s home in Dongri.

