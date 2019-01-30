Mumbai Crime: Man allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend's brothers in Malad

crime

Saif Ali Sharafat Ali, the victim, was in love with a woman in the neighbourhood and the two were going to marry, a police officer said

Representational Image

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by two brothers of his girlfriend in suburban Malad Tuesday morning, police said. The incident took place in Malvani area of Malad.

Saif Ali Sharafat Ali, the victim, was in love with a woman in the neighbourhood and the two were going to marry, a police officer said. Her brothers Wasim Badruddin Khan (19) and Ajmal (23) were apparently opposed to the relationship, he said.

Ali went to the woman's house Tuesday morning thinking her family members would not be home, but as he was chatting with her, Wasim and Ajmal arrived and allegedly thrashed him. One of them allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

Ali was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead before admission. Wasim and Ajmal absconded after the incident, but the police tracked them down and arrested them in the evening. A case of murder has been registered and further probe is on.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever