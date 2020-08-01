Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for harassing, threatening Bollywood actor's daughter

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on Thursday for harassing and threatening the daughter of a well-known Bollywood actor and extorting money from her. According to Times of India, the accused had shared with the woman some of her obscene photos and videos and threatened to make them viral.

The woman, who filed a complaint with the police, alleged that the man, identified as Qumail Hanif Patani, knew her from her college and was sending her message on Instagram. She also said that he has some of her private pictures as well. Patani’s cousin was her classmate while in college.

According to the police, Patani, a resident of Malad, sent messages to the woman and would delete them immediately to erase his footprints. He threatened the woman to make the pictures and videos viral and demanded a huge sum of money.

The police said that the woman got scared after receiving such messages and told Patani that she can pay only Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. When Patani demanded more money, the woman told her parents about him and registered a complaint against him at Bangur Nagar police station. The police and the crime branch unit 11 laid a trap and arrested Patani on Thursday.

