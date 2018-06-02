Mumbai Crime: Man attacks brother-in-law over wife's dark complexion

The accused attacked him with a chopper in broad daylight; a passer-by came to the rescue of the victim and rushed him to a hospital



The victim's condition is reported to be stable

Angry over the fact that he was married off to a dark-skinned woman, a 30-year-old man attacked his brother-in-law with a chopper in full public view at Sai Nagar, Vasai (West), on Friday. However, a local intervened and saved the victim's life. The Manikpur police have arrested the accused and registered a case of attempt to murder against him.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Shisodan Jaiswal. He got married to victim Ajay Majasia's sister around two to three years back. Police sources said that the accused and the victim were both natives of Uttar Pradesh. Since Jaiswal tied the knot with Majasia's sister, he has been accusing the latter of forcing him into marrying a dark-skinned woman. As the situation got worse over time, his wife went back to her parents' place. But even after that Jaiswal continued to abuse and threaten Majasia.



Shisodan Jaiswal attacked Ajay Majasia at Sai Nagar, Vasai West. Pics/Hanif Patel

Primary investigation has revealed that in order to take revenge, the accused went to Sai Nagar, where the victim runs a fruit stall, and attacked him with a chopper, injuring him badly. Spotting the incident, a passerby intervened and snatched the chopper from Jaiswal's hand. Then he rushed Majasia to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Speaking to mid-day, Ashok Vhanmane, senior inspector from Manikpur police station, said, "The accused attacked the victim over past rivalry. He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under section 307 of IPC. He will be produced in court on Saturday. The victim's condition is reported to be stable."

