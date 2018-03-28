Mumbai Crime: Man attempts to molest elderly woman then kills her with belt and bricks

The victim Laxmi Dodade, her kin and the accused Laxi Kharpade had gone to attend a marriage function in Govarsheth Pada in Talsari tehsil last night, a senior police official said

Palghar: A 33-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly killing a 60-year-old woman and dumping her body on the road, police said.

The victim Laxmi Dodade, her kin and the accused Laxi Kharpade had gone to attend a marriage function in Govarsheth Pada in Talsari tehsil last night, a senior police official said.

In the wee hours on Tuesday, Kharpade tried to molest the victim while she was asleep inside the premises of a local Zilla Parishad school, where the marriage function was to be held, the official said. The woman, however, resisted his attempt. Enraged over this, he thrashed the victim with belt and bricks and killed her on the spot. And then later he dumped her body on the road between Talasari and Sutrakar village, the official added.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said, adding a probe was on.

