Mumbai crime: Man brings three-foot-long sword to cut birthday cake at Bandstand, held

Bandra police arrested a man on Sunday night for his getting his friend to cut her birthday cake with a three-foot-long sword at Bandstand. He was arrested under the Arms Act.

As per the police, the accused, Imran Mohamad Ali Shaikh, 29 is a resident of Baiganwadi in Govandi.

Shaikh and 10-12 other friends came to Bandstand to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends on Sunday night.

The police noticed the sword held by Shaikh after they have completed the cake-cutting at the sea-front promenade.

The police detection team went to inquire if Shaikh had the license to carry the weapon but the latter told them that he had got the sword from his friend.

The police confiscated the sword and took the accused to the Bandra police where an FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Girish Anavarkar, the senior inspector of Bandra police station, told Hindustan Times, "The accused was granted bail after he paid a Rs 10,000 bond to a magistrate court. The weapon has been seized. We are checking if Shaikh has any criminal record."

