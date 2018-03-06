Mumbai Crime: Man commits suicide after his daughters accuse him of rape

In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old man committed suicide after his stepdaughters filed a complaint of rape against him. The girls alleged that the man had raped and molested them over the past few years



Representational Image

The police were looking for the man who is said to have molested the two girls, aged 18 and 15 years, when they found out that he had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Palghar.

As per reports by Hindustan Times, the man had gotten married to the girls’ mother in 2013 and promised to take care of them. A police officer from Srinagar police station said, “The girls have alleged that the elder daughter was molested and raped since 2014.”

Sulbha Patil, senior police inspector from Shrinagar police station, said, “We came to know that the man had committed suicide on Monday night by jumping in front of running train at Palghar.” He added, “His wife informed us and we confirmed this with the Palghar police. We are yet to get an official statement from the Palghar police. The girls have alleged that they were threatened and beaten up. They were scared to lodge a complaint before. On Friday, the man lured his younger stepdaughter over ice-cream and took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her. It was then that the elder daughter decided to approach the police.”

