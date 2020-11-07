Mumbai Crime: Man dupes Ghatkopar consultant of Rs 71.7 lakh, spends money on gambling; arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police recently arrested a former senior executive of a private insurance company from Gurugram for allegedly duping a Ghatkopar-based consultant of Rs 71.7 lakh. Police officials said the accused spent the money on gambling in casinos.

The accused, identified as Sourabh Gandhi, an assistant branch manager with an insurance company, duped Jagannath Govind Raju (45), a consultant working for a private firm, reports Hindustan Times. The accused duped Raju by promising higher returns in an investment scheme.

According to police, the victim shared details of 14 credit cards with the accused, who then transferred Rs 3.15 crore to his electronic wallet through them and withdrew the money at different intervals. He returned Rs 2.44 crore of the Rs 3.15 crore, however, when he failed to return the remaining amount, Raju registered a case with Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar (East). Gandhi is accused of cheating several others.

"In April 2018, he called me to ask if I could invest money in his investment scheme. He promised me higher returns and asked for my bank and credit card details. I ended up believing him. Gandhi used all the extreme intimidation tactics and terrorised me to pay so much for over 5 months," Raju said.

He further said, "Between April and November, he debited around Rs 3.15 crore from my cards. He returned Rs 2.44 crore from his sister's account, but is yet to return Rs 71 lakh." After searching for the accused for nearly two years, the police finally succeeded in locating him.

"We have arrested Gandhi from Gurugram and brought him to Mumbai. He has been charged under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust). Gandhi has been remanded in police custody by the local court till November 6," inspector Babasaheb Misal of Pant Nagar police station said.

"Investigations have revealed that he has spent the fraudulently obtained money in gambling in casinos. Nothing could be recovered from him. The accused has similarly cheated few other people as well," Misal added.

