Mumbai Crime: Man fakes his own kidnapping to get rid of wife and mother-in-law

A man faked his own kidnapping to get rid of his wife and mother-in-law as he was allegedly harassed by both of them. The case came to light after a 32-year-old-woman approached Andheri police station on July 11 saying that her husband has been kidnapped.

According to the police officials, the man identified as Ganesh Jambrekar, 32, left home on June 29 for work and did not return. The wife tried to contact him but to no avail. On July 11, she received a message on her mother's number saying that Ganesh has been kidnapped. The message also warned the woman against complaining to the police.

The woman, however, approached the police and a kidnapping case was registered. Based on the technical and other investigation, the police traced Ganesh to his native place Lanja in Ratnagiri on July 12. A team was sent to free Ganesh and catch the kidnappers, but to their shock, the police realised that Ganesh was safely staying at his sister's place and had faked his own kidnapping to get rid of his wife and mother-in-law.

Ganesh was then brought to Mumbai. Ganesh said that he was married to his wife for the past one year. This is Ganesh's first marriage and his wife's second. Soon after their marriage, Ganesh shifted to his wife's house and his mother-in-law also stayed with them.

In the initial days, their marriage was good but soon their relationship turned sour and they would often fight on petty issues. Ganesh wanted to divorce his wife but she wasn't ready for it. He said that he was constantly harrased by his wife and mother-in-law, and when he could not bear it further, he decided to go to his sister's house in Ratnagiri and cooked up a fake story of kidnapping.

Senior police inspector of Andheri police station Mukund Pawar confirmed the news and said that further investigations are on. A source also added that police is trying to counsel the couple to sort out the matter amicably.

