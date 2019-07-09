Mumbai Crime: Man falls under train while trying to chase mobile thief

crime

Shakil Gaffar Shaikh was travelling on the Churchgate local with two of his friend. They all are drivers with a five-star hotel in South Mumbai

The mobile thief captured on CCTV

A 53-year-old Goregaon resident died while chasing a mobile thief at Charni Road station in the early hours of Monday. Shakil Gaffar Shaikh was travelling on the Churchgate local with two of his friend. They all are drivers with a five-star hotel in South Mumbai.



Abhay Harolikar, inspector, GRP, Churchgate, said, "The three friends were on a Malad-Churchgate train. They were standing near the door and around 6.43 am the train reached Charni Road station. In a few seconds, after the train started, a thief snatched Shaikh's phone and jumped off the running train on to the tracks. Without thinking, Shaikh ran to the platform side and jumped off, not realising that the train had crossed the platform. He fell against a wall and rebounded under the wheels of the train."

According to Arif Khan, Shaikh's friend, everything happened so quickly, but they immediately pulled the chain. But, by the time the train stopped, it was Marine Lines station. They went back to Charni Road station, where railway officials rushed him to GT Hospital where he was declared dead.

"We have registered an FIR against the unknown mobile thief. The crime branch and around 8 to 10 police officers are working on this case."

According to police sources, the thief has been spotted in CCTV footage and the cops are looking for him based on the image.

