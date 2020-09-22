Mumbai Crime: Man flees to Nepal after killing co-worker in Dongri, arrested

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a man who, along with an associate, had allegedly killed his co-worker and fled from the city. According to police officials, the accused identified as Bablu Yadav (29) had hit the deceased on the head with a stone slab over a monetary dispute. The police arrested him from Uttar Pradesh (UP) near the Nepal border.

Also Read: Woman booked for slapping, abusing traffic constable in Parel

While the police have managed to nab Bablu, his associate is still at large. Speaking to Hindustan Times, senior inspector Avinash Dharmadhikari of Dongri police station said Bablu came to Mumbai in 2006 and started working as a carpenter. The victim, identified as Mukesh Gupta (30), also hailed from UP and started working with Bablu as a carpenter.

"Bablu got a small contract at an apartment in Dongri where Mukesh and the absconding accused were also working. The incident occurred on September 15 when an argument took place between Bablu and Mukesh. Bablu along with the absconding accused hit a stone slab on Mukesh's head and fled," SI Dharmadhikari added.

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and found Mukesh lying in a pool of blood. The cops rushed him to JJ Hospital, however, he was declared dead. "During the inquiry, police learnt that Bablu and Mukesh had disputes over the distribution of money from the carpentry work," Dharmadhikari said.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

A police team, who visited UP to nab the accused, found out that Bablu had gone to Nepal. The cops convinced Bablu's family to ask him to return from Nepal and upon his arrival, they arrested him. He was brought to Mumbai on Sunday and was produced in court and was remanded in police custody till September 28.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news