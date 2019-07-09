Mumbai Crime: Man gets 5 years for raping minor girl in 2014

crime

The five-year-old girl had accompanied her brother to a nearby shop to buy chocolate, when Sadra lured her on the pretext of offering her chocolate

Representation image

The special POCSO court on Monday has convicted a man for raping a minor girl in Santacruz East in November 2014. The 36-year-old man, Vashid Sadra, has been sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 by the special POCSO court.

The five-year-old girl had accompanied her brother to a nearby shop to buy chocolate, when Sadra lured her on the pretext of offering her chocolate. He then took the girl to a secluded place and sexually abused her. The child and her brother returned home and narrated the incident to their parents who rushed out of her home to hunt for the man.

CCTV footage helped them trace the accused who was taken to Vakola police station and a case was registered under sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates