Mumbai Crime: Man held for cheating businessman of Rs 15 lakh in Charkop

The Charkop police have arrested a 38-year-old for cheating a businessman of Rs 15 lakh. The police were looking for him for over a year. Police said the accused, Sanjeev Malhotra, has cases of cheating against him in Delhi and Karnataka.

In the present case, an FIR was filed by businessman Anil Mistry from Charkop, who was once a friend of Malhotra. The accused had asked him to invest R15 lakh in a scheme and guaranteed the money would double in 6 months. As Mistry knew him, he invested the money in 2015 but didn't get it back.

He then filed a case in 2017 and alleged that whenever he tried to contact Malhotra, he was told by his wife that he was abroad. Mistry's lawyer, SK Mishra, said that the accused has cases registered against him in Karnataka and Delhi, and he was arrested after a specific tip-off. He was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody for three days.

