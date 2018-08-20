Mumbai Crime: 6 kg gold worth over Rs 1-crore seized at International airport

crime

The gold that was seized

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai customs arrested two passengers on Saturday, on the basis of a specific input, that they were travelling from Bangkok to Mumbai with gold. The customs officials also arrested a third passenger who had travelled from Delhi to collect the gold.

AIU officials said they have arrested HR Chopra and Karan Kumar and recovered 6 gold bars of 1 kg each, and a cut piece of gold bar with a foreign mark. The whole seized gold weighed 6.109 kg and was worth R1.67-crore. The questioning of the two led AIU to Ajay Kumar, who had come from Delhi to collect the gold.

The gold was hid by the two passengers in a specially prepared compartment in a sling bag, and customs officials saw a dark spot in it when it went through the baggage scanning machine. When the bag was searched physically, officials found the gold inside.

The passengers told AIU officials that they were paid Rs 10,000 per kg. The gold was handed to them by a person at DD House in Bangkok. They were to hand it over to Kumar, who would be standing in the duty free shop in the arrival hall of the Mumbai international airport. Kumar and the duo have admitted that they were doing it for the money. The suspects have been booked under relevant sections of the Customs Act.

