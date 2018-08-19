Mumbai Crime: Gold bars worth over Rs 1.67 crores seized from airport; three arrested

crime

The search led to the recovery of six gold bars weighing one kg each and a cut gold bar with a foreign mark, according to the official

Representational Image

Three persons were arrested last night at the Mumbai international airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out gold bars worth over Rs 1.67 crore, a Customs official said on Sunday.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials the Customs intercepted Harish Kumar Chopra and Karan Kumar on specific inputs when they were walking towards the exit gate of the airport and searched their sling bags, he said. Chopra and Kumar had travelled from Bangkok.

The search led to the recovery of six gold bars weighing one kg each and a cut gold bar with a foreign mark, according to the official.

He said the gold bars were supposed to be handed over to one Ajay Kumar who was waiting for the duo at other parts of the airport, after arriving from Delhi. Kumar was also arrested, he said.

The total value of the seizure is Rs 1,67,65,906, he said. A case was registered under the Customs Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates