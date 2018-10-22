Mumbai Crime: Man held with Manali cream worth Rs 1.5 lakh

crime

The Worli unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police, on Saturday, arrested a 29-year-old for selling charas (known as Manali cream as it is softer than Kashmiri charas) in the western suburbs and Goa.

The arrested accused has been identified as Nadim Rafique Mansuri alias Guddu, a resident of Khar Danda. According to DCP ANC, Shivdeep Lande, "On October 20, the Worli unit was patrolling, when the team led by police inspector Ninad Sawant, API Amar Marathe and API Sudarshan Chavan saw a person moving about suspiciously at Gajanan Vatika's main gate in Mahim. The officers noticed the person was carrying something in a bag."

The team approached him and began to ask him questions about his presence there and about the plastic bag in his hand. As he failed to give proper answers, he was searched.

The police found that he was carrying Manali cream (charas that comes from Kullu Manali in Himachal Pradesh). Police found 300 gm of charas worth Rs 1,50,000 in his possession.

Sources revealed that Guddu works on commercial ships and would be away for six months and, on returning, he would supply drugs. For the past one year, he was unemployed, and supplied drugs in the western suburbs and Goa. However, police found that Guddu had an offer letter for a job on a commercial ship, and he was to leave for it after a month.

The police said he has been in this business since 2013 and has customers in Bollywood and in Goa. He also has customers from European countries and the US in Goa. He has two to three people working for him, who deliver drugs to Goa once he receives an order, by luxury bus or train.

