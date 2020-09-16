Mumbai Crime: Man killed by 2 after fight over money in Dongri

A 30-year-old man was killed on the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Dongri area by two people after a fight over money on Tuesday morning, police said. An official identified the deceased as Mukesh Gupta. "The incident happened on Jail Road in Dongri.

Gupta was found in a pool of blood and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities. Our probe has revealed two people hit him with a stone after a fight over money. Hunt is on for them," he added.

