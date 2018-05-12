Mumbai Crime: Man killed, friend injured, for allegedly staring at accused

Police said that the accused alleged that the victim and his friend was staring at him for a long time, police said



Representational Image

A man stabbed a 30-year-old Mohammad Rashid Said Ansari on Saturday morning in the congested Madanpura area of Nagpada in south Mumbai. Police said that the accused alleged that the victim and his friend was staring at him for a long time, police said.

"The victim, Mohammad Rashid Said Ansari (30), was talking with his friend, Mohammad Rizwan Quereshi, when the accused, Fazil Mohammed Abdul Kayyum Ansari, picked up a fight alleging that the two were staring at him for a long time," a police official said.

In the course of the argument, Ansari (35) pulled out a knife and stabbed Mohammad Rashid, he said. Rashid's friend sustained serious injuries while trying to fend off the attack, the official added.

"The two were rushed to JJ Hospital nearby where Rashid succumbed to his injuries," he said. Accused Ansari, who fled the scene, was arrested from a spot close to where the incident happened by the Nagpada police.

"Ansari has been charged with murder. It happened apparently because the accused thought the two were staring at him. Further investigations are underway," said Sanjay Baswat, Senior Police Inspector, Nagpada.

Also Read: Wife Kills Husband, Chops Body Into Three Pieces

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates