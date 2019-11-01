Mumbai Crime: Man kills neighbour after being told off for peeing at door
Auto driver and friend were urinating in front of victim's shop when wife spotted them; driver brutally stabs both victim and wife
The Mumbai police and crime branch officials are looking for two auto drivers who fled after killing a man and injuring his wife, after the wife stopped them from urinating in front of their shop in Malad on Thursday.
Angry about being told off, one of the auto drivers initially stabbed Urmila Kanojia, 50, thrice in her chest and abdomen. Hearing her scream, her husband Nandlal Kanojia, 52, rushed outside, when the auto driver attacked him, too. A neighbour Javed Malik rushed to Kanojia's help and grabbed the weapon from the driver's hand. Other neighbours, too, rushed to help on hearing the screams.
Amit Saurabh, the killer
The neighbours took the couple to Shatabdi hospital where the doctors declared Nandlal dead. Urmila was immediately referred to Nair Hospital and her condition is said to be critical. Malik was discharged after getting stitches on his hand.
The incident took place at Vasri Hill, where the deceased Nandal has an ironing shop and lived with his wife Urmila and son Niraj, 22. The accused, identified as Amit Saurabh, lives in the same area.
Spot where the auto driver was urinating
A police officer from Malad police station said, "Around 3.50 am Urmila woke up to fetch water from the community tap and saw Amit urinating in front of their ironing shop. She screamed at Amit, who appeared to be drunk, and he attacked her with knife he was carrying. She was badly hurt and screamed for help. Nandlal woke up and rushed out to help his wife, but Amit attacked him, too."
Malik, a clothes vendor, who lives opposite the Kanojias' shop, rushed out and caught hold of Amit and tried to grab the weapon. His palm was badly cut in the melee.
During investigation the cops found that Amit had rented a house in the area since April. He had quarrelled with Kanojia a couple of weeks back after he threw garbage in front of the Kanojias' shop.
Cops found CCTV footage of Thursday's incident. "We have identified one accused, while the identity of the other auto driver is not yet known." The Kanojias' son Neeraj registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against the accused," a police officer from Malad police station said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Mumbai Crime: Man kills model after sex, stuffs body in suitcase