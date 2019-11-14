Mumbai Crime: Man lures child with promise of watching procession, rapes her

Wadala TT police have arrested a 19-year-old resident of Wadala for allegedly raping an 8-year-old in a public toilet. The accused saw the girl playing near her home and asked her whether she wanted to see the Eid procession. The girl readily agreed and went with the man. But, he took her to a public toilet and raped her. The cops have arrested the accused.

On November 10, the 8-year-old girl had gone missing. Her family launched a search with the help of neighbours. Two hours later, the girl was found crying near a public toilet. When she was questioned, she told them that a boy had sexually assaulted her. The family rushed to Wadala TT police station and registered a complaint.

The cops launched a manhunt and checked CCTV footage where they found the man walking away with the girl. Locals immediately identified him as Chand Babu Sheikh. He was arrested on Monday.

