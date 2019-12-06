Mumbai Crime: Man offers film roles to 17-year-old, molests her in Lokhandwala

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Oshiwara police have arrested a 34-year-old man, who allegedly tried to lure a minor girl at Joggers Park in Lokhandwala with a film offer and hugged her forcibly. Her parents, with the help of actor Sushant Singh, filed a police complaint after which the cops laid a trap and nabbed the accused within a few hours, the police said on Thursday.

The incident

The incident took place around 7 pm on Wednesday when the girl, 17, was jogging in the park. Abhinav Mehta allegedly came up to the teenager and randomly complimented her about her figure and offered her a career in films.

The girl declined, saying her family is already in the film industry. Mehta went ahead and gave her his phone number and hugged her without her consent, said the police.

The terrified girl ran to her friend's house, which was a few minutes away, and narrated the ordeal. The friend escorted the teenager to her home where they informed the parents about the incident.

The parents then approached Singh who took the girl to Oshiwara police station and registered an FIR. "The victim is the daughter of a family friend. She had gone jogging in the evening when the man tried to interact with her on the pretext of giving her roles in films and then hugged her forcibly," said Singh, the anchor of TV crime series Savdhaan India.

Accused nabbed

Acting swiftly, the police asked the girl to call up Mehta and ask him meet her in Andheri. The accused fell in their trap and was nabbed as soon as he reached the designated spot. The police have booked him under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"We arrested Abhinav Tejendersingh Mehta from Andheri. We are checking his criminal background and further investigations are underway," said Senior Inspector Dayanand Bangar. The cops said Mehta had tried to lure the 17-year-old girl's friend with the film offer, too, in the past.

