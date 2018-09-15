Search

Mumbai Crime: Man rapes 10-year-old girl at knife-point, steals money and ornaments

Sep 15, 2018, 20:15 IST | PTI

The victim's mother filed a complaint after the incident following which four teams were made to nab the rapist

Representational Image

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor at knife-point in suburban Bandra, police said Saturday. Sher Ali Yasin Sheikh had allegedly entered the house of the 10-year-old girl on September 10 when the latter was alone and raped her after threatening her with a knife, a BKC police station official said.

Sheikh also stole money and gold ornaments from the victim's house, the official added. The victim's mother filed a complaint after the incident following which four teams were made to nab Sheikh, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Sheikh from Tata Colony in Bandra's Bharatnagar area Friday night, the official said. A gold chain he had stolen from the victim's house had been recovered, police said.

Sheikh has been charged with rape, robbery and house trespass under relevant sections of the IPC, he informed.

On Wednesday, a man was arrested after he allegedly raped a Standard VI student in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dankaur area, police said. The girl had apparently gone to feed her cow near her house when the accused, from the same village, allegedly raped her Tuesday, they said.

"He raped the girl and threatened her of dire consequences if is she revealed the incident to anyone," said a police official.

