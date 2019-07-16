Mumbai Crime: Man sells car on OLX, gets duped for Rs 4.2 lakh

crime

Photo of the accused. Pic/ Samiullah Khan

The Bangur Nagar police have caught an accused person who allegedly duped people across the city by getting away with their vehicles selling it on a product selling website and giving them cheques that would eventually bounce.

A freelancer casting director Saurabh Singh had put up his I20 Magna car for sale on an online marketplace. The accused then contacted him to purchase the car and also handed him a cheque of Rs 4.2 lakh. But after Saurabh went to deposit it in the bank, the cheque bounced. Post that, he repeatedly asked to be paid, but the accused neither paid up nor did he give Saurabh the car back.

The victim then sought help from the police, who after 3 months, caught the accused and recovered the lost car. During an enquiry, it was revealed that besides the victim, many others were cheated in a similar manner, by the accused, said a police official from Bangur Nagar police station.

The accused has been identified as Ayaz Sayyed, 32. The Bangur Nagar police caught the accused from Powai and he was produced before the court where he was remanded in police custody.

During an interrogation, Sayyed confessed to committing the crime and also revealed his involvement in many similar cases of cheating in Ulhasnagar, Oshiwara, MIDC and Goregaon areas.

Victim says

I am a freelance casting director, residing in Bangur Nagar area situated in Goregaon west. I

wanted to sell my I20 Magna car and uploaded images on an online marketplace. Sayyed then approached me and finalized a deal. He purchased the car for an amount of Rs 4.2 lakh via cheque.

I asked him to pay me via RTGS but he said that the company he works for (AA Motors) has a policy of purchasing vehicles via cheque payments only. Trusting him, I handed him over the car and took the cheque. A couple of days later, while trying to deposit it, I realized the cheque bounced.

After I contacted him, he apologised and promised to pay me soon, however, that did not happen. Fed up, I then went to the police station to file a complaint.

A few days ago, I received information from the police station that they had arrested the accused and also recovered my car.

The accused has similar cases against him and after the police arrested him, he confessed to another five-six cases that took place in recent months, said a police official from Bangur Nagar police station.

He has been booked and arrested under various sections of IPC and was produced before court again and remanded two days police custody the official added.

