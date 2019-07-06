Mumbai crime: Man stabs woman on chest in Kalyan, arrested

crime

A housewife, 26, was stabbed to death by her friend in Kalyan's APMC market in broad daylight. Kalyan Bazarpeth police arrested the accused within an hour.

As per the police, they received a call about a woman being stabbed by a person several times. The woman was identified as Sanam Sachin Karotiya, 26 who is a resident of Unit number 3, Ulhasnagar.

The woman was declared dead at the Rukmini Bai hospital.

DCP Vivek Pansare of Kalyan Division told Mumbai Mirror, “The incident took place around 1630 hours. She was stabbed several times on her stomach and chest by the accused with the help of a knife."

The police arrested the accused, Karan Manohar Dakhani, 23, a resident of Ulhasnagar with the help of technical details. As per Dakhani police, the accused is jobless and has a criminal history.

Dakhani and Karotiya were friends and Karotiya recently stopped talking to him. The police suspect that this is the reason by Dakhani brought Karotiya to the market which is isolated in the evening and allegedly stabbed her several times and fled away.

Further investigation is underway.

