Mumbai Crime: Man stalks girl near her home, abuses her on social media

The accused would also spit on her door on a regular basis; after a complaint was lodged Mumbai police managed to nab him

A 24-year-old South Mumbai resident was arrested by the police for allegedly harassing a college-going girl. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Shalmon Gaikwad.

An officer said that the police received a complaint from the victim about Gaikwad following and harassing her and also using abusive language on social media.

The victim said to the police, "Since December 2018, Gaikwad was trying to befriend me with wrong intentions in mind. Initially, I avoided his advances. Later on, he began following me to the college I study at in South Mumbai. One day he cornered me near my building and held my hand saying that he wanted to talk to me, however, I brushed it aside and went away."

Unhappy at her response, Gaikwad started spitting at her door on a regular basis. One day, her father caught him red-handed during the act. Her father even tried to make the accused and his father understand that this is not acceptable.

Post that, Gaikwad started using abusive language towards her on social media site Instagram. Fed-up with the harassment, she approached the Dongri police station where an FIR was registered under sections 354, 354(D), and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was then arrested.

While talking to mid-day, Senior inspector at Dongari police station Sandip Bhagdikar, said, "We are investigating the case and the reasons behind the accused's actions are not yet clear."

