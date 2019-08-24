Mumbai Crime: Man steals from employer, fakes a flash rob in Santacruz

crime

The accused inflicted injuries in himself to make the theft look like he was attacked by a group of people

The Santacruz Police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old for theft of Rs 1.42 lakhs at his employer's residence and staging a fake flash rob. The accused, identified by the police as Lavkush Sharma, allegedly inflicted injuries on himself with a sharp weapon and made the theft look like he was attacked by a group of people while he was alone.

According to police, on Friday afternoon, the locals informed them of a person being attacked by a group who later robbed him and fled away from the location. The beat marshal reached on the spot in Khetwadi area of Santacruz and found that person was lying on the floor and bleeding. Four injuries were found on his body, the wardrobe was open and the house looked unkempt.

"After reaching the spot we took the injured to a hospital nearby, as he was shivering and unable to speak anything. After some time, he told us that three people barged into his employer’s house while he was alone and attacked him with a sharp weapon. The trio later fled from the location. He then told us that he was scared and injured so couldn't even scream to ask for help," said an officer.

As the matter seemed of robbery and attempt to murder, senior police inspector of Santacruz police station Shriram Koregaonkar rushed to the spot to take stock of the case. "I checked the cupboard which was not looking like somebody has opened it forcefully, which raised some suspicion looking at the circumstances and Sharma’s behavior, " said Koregaonkar.

The police then spoke to the locals if anyone saw or heard anything, also examined the CCTV footages in the area but nothing was found, " We later questioned Sharma and he confessed that he stole Rs 1.42 lakhs from his employer and made it look like he was attacked by group of people," the officer added. The accused, after stealing the money he inflicted injuries on himself to avoid any suspicion by his employer.

The accused was arrested under section 381 of IPC and produced before the magistrate court. The court has sent him to police custody.

