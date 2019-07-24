Mumbai Crime: 35-year-old worker found dead in shop in Thane, police suspect robbery

crime

A case of murder and robbery has been registered by Mumbra police.

Representational Picture

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old worker was found dead with his head smashed inside a shop in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra. The police suspect robbery as the motive behind the crime. The incident came to light in the morning hours when the shop owner opened the shop, which deals in supplying construction material.

The deceased was identified as Girijesh Gautam. According to the police sources, Gautam could have been killed on Tuesday night by suspected robbers, as Rs 1.5 lakh cash kept in the cupboard inside the shop are missing.

The Thane police are analysing the footage of the CCTVs in the area in order to identify the attackers. A case of murder and robbery has been registered by Mumbra police.

In a similar incident, the Virar police have recovered a dead body of 40-year-old lady farmer, who was allegedly found murdered in the field.

According to the police sources, the deceased woman, identified as Anita Madke, 40, is a resident of Saivan village in Mandvi area, Virar. The deceased, who is a farmer by profession went to put fertilizer to the crops in her field.

When Anita did not return home, her family began searching for her. Upon reaching the field, they found her dead body with multiple injuries. Her family immediately informed the police who rushed the spot and after conducting the Panchanama sent the body for autopsy to the local government hospital. The Virar police have registered an FIR against an unknown person and have begun the investigation.

With inputs from PTI

