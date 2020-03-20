Mumbai Crime: Man strangles wife over suspicion of extramarital affair; writes confession on house wall

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband on suspicion of having an extramarital affair in Mira Road's Geeta Nagar. The accused, identified as Naasir Raiz Khan, a mobile shop owner is on the run since he committed the crime.

According to police officials, Khan (25) strangled his wife Shamim in front of his three-year-old daughter before fleeing from the spot of crime. Khan strangled his wife over the suspicion of his wife having an extramarital affair. He also wrote his confession on a wall of his rented flat in Mira Road. In his confession, Khan also mentioned details of his wife's paramour.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Khan married Shamim in 2016. The couple along with their daughter initially stayed at Paithruk village in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh before moving to Mumbai. Both, Khan and Shamim would often fight as Khan alleged that his wife was having an affair with a person named Deepak Thakur.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, senior inspector Kailash Barve, Naya Nagar police station said, "Khan would warn Shamim to stop talking to Thakur, but she continued to do so which angered him." The officer further said that Khan used to assault his wife too.

"Around 18 days ago, they reached a compromise, left UP, and rented a flat at Mira Road. But Shamim kept in touch with Thakur," Barve added. On March 16, a fight broke out between two when Khan strangled his wife. Later, he dropped his daughter at his sister's place before being at large. A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Khan.

