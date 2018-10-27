Mumbai crime: Man who solved son's murder rues police inaction

crime

Mira Road man who quit job to probe 13-year-old's death alleges that cops are refusing to file FIR against juveniles who allegedly caused his son's death

Shabbir Khan investigated the death of his son, Mohammed, for eight months

Mira Road resident Shabbir Khan has given the police ample proof of his 13-year-old son Mohammed's murder on the railway tracks near their home, and yet, the Vasai Road railway police haven't registered an FIR till date. They had recorded Khan's detailed statement in connection with the murder near Nalasopara station. When contacted, the senior police inspector told mid-day the investigation is on.

mid-day had reported on October 23 how Khan, a driver, had left his job in Dubai and conducted his own inquiry into his son's death. After speaking to the boy's friends and others, Khan had found out that Mohammed had been pushed under a train by four notorious youngsters trying to snatch away his mobile phone. Khan had recorded statements of the four and handed those over to the railway commissioner in August 2017, giving a push to the railway cops in their investigation.

On October 23, the Vasai Road GRP had finally called Khan to record his statement. However, after writing the FIR, they said they could not hand it over to him as the signature of the ACP, who was on leave, was needed. Khan agreed and left but got no response from the cops even after four days.

"I called them on Thursday morning for an update, but all they said was that the DCP has given them more instructions on what to investigate and whose statements to record. The officer said they were working on that, and hung up," said Khan.

When mid-day contacted Vilas Chougule, senior inspector, he said, "Investigation is on; as per the procedure, we have taken down statement of the complainant (Shabbir Khan)." When asked when they will register an FIR, he merely repeated "investigations are on" and added, "[An] FIR will be registered on the basis of findings."

Mohammed Khan died on the tracks near his building in Naya Nagar on the evening of November 4, 2016. Initially, the GRP had concluded that Mohammed had died while taking a selfie on the tracks with his new phone. Unconvinced, Khan had started his own inquiry.

