Mumbai Crime: Man who tried to murder lover at Matunga gets hit by train, dies

A 37-year-old man from Dhule was hit by a train at Matunga Road, after he allegedly tried to throttle his lover. He had come to holiday with her in Mumbai. The two had met when the woman approached the man for a loan. They gradually grew closer and the woman never repaid the loan, a Times of India report read.

A police officer said the two arrived in the city from Dhule and spent time together at Bandra. The man told her he would send her home alone in a train. The couple boarded a train at Bandra and got off at Matunga. "The man said they would have to walk along the tracks to reach Dadar Terminus, for a long-distance train to go home. The woman had never been to Mumbai before. CCTV footage from the platform shows the two walking together," the police were quoted in the report as saying.

When the two reached an isolated spot, the man asked the woman to wait, while he went to attend nature's call. He then walked up from behind her and allegedly tried to throttle her with her dupatta. The woman tried to free herself and when the man thought that she had given up, he let her go, picked up her luggage and began walking. However, he did not see an oncoming train when he was trying to flee.

In the report, police said they recorded the motorman's statement, who confirmed that he was mowed down by the train accidentally. The woman ran in the opposite direction and climbed the platform. She narrated her ordeal after she spotted commuters and police personnel. Police said she was then taken to a GRP post where her statement was recorded and the man's body was sent for an autopsy.

While the man's family demanded a probe, suspecting the woman's involvement in his death, police said they obtained various CCTV footage, but there was no evidence suggesting her involvement.

