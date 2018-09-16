Mumbai Crime: Mastermind of fake call centre helped many cheat American citizens

crime

Accused Bipin Shahu

Ten days after the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two accused - David George Alfanso, 22, and IT professional Sandip Dhanushdhari Yadav, 28, for running a fake call centre Xfinity at SV Road in Andheri West, the cops nabbed the third accused in the case, Bipin Shahu, who is allegedly also the mastermind.

Police sources said Shahu not only ran a smaller unit - Innovation 360 - at the same premises, but also helped other people in starting fake call centres by providing them data of American citizens, whom they could cheat and make some quick buck. Following his arrest in Delhi on Saturday, Shahu was brought back to Mumbai in the evening. He will be produced before the holiday court on Sunday.

Malware attack

According to the police, the call centre employees contacted US citizens through Voice over Internet Protocol calls and e-mails to inform them that they could help them repair some virus detected in their computers. Those who responded positively would be asked to buy gift cards online and share the 16-digit number on them. Shahu would then convert the dollars into rupees with the help of the number.

A source further said, "His arrest will help nab the other accused. The cops will also be able to find out whether Shahu helped other people start fake call centres and convert currency in the same manner."

Following the first two arrests, the police got to know that Alfanso had contacted Shahu before starting his own centre. Shahu had given him data on US citizens, following which he started the centre in March this year.

Model on the run

Police sources said Malad-based small-time model Arti Saxena, who is Alfanso's close friend and business partner, still remains absconding. "Teams have been sent to different states to look for her and her mother's statement has also been recorded. She said her daughter had not returned home since she went missing early this month," a source said.

